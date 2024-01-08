Can we anticipate Caleb Jones finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Jones stats and insights

  • Jones is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Jones has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 8-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-2
12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 3-2
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:05 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

