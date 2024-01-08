Will Cale Makar find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Makar stats and insights

Makar has scored in nine of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.

On the power play, Makar has accumulated four goals and 17 assists.

Makar's shooting percentage is 8.7%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Makar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Panthers 2 1 1 26:25 Home L 8-4 1/4/2024 Stars 1 0 1 27:38 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 3 0 3 26:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 25:12 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 0 0 0 24:45 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 25:55 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 22:59 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 2 0 2 28:26 Home W 6-4 12/13/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:21 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 23:20 Home W 6-5

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

