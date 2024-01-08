Want to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship, but don't know how to begin? If you want to know how to get the best BetMGM promo codes for Kansas ahead of the big game, keep scrolling and reading all of the details you need to get the best offers.

Kansas BetMGM Promo Code: GNPLAY1

How to Bet

Looking to use BetMGM to make a bet? Signing up is simple. Just get your computer, phone, or mobile device, along with a method of payment for your first deposit. Then follow our link, and the BetMGM site or app will guide you through the sign-up process.

Have the desire to wager on one of today's games but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds and your team emerges with the victory, you'd get back $19.

While it can be a bit more complicated, betting against the spread can provide a larger payout in certain circumstances. If a team, for example, is -6 on the spread, the -6 means that they must win by at least seven points to "cover the spread." But if they don't win by enough points, tie, or lose, then their opponent will "cover" the spread, making them the correct side of the bet.

The over/under, or total, is much simpler. You just pick whether the combined score of both teams in this game will be above or below 56.5 when all is said and done. Bet $10 on the over, with odds of -110, and you'll get $19 back if you're right!

Read More About the National Championship Game

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.