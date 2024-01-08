Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Bruins on January 8, 2024
Player props are available for Nathan MacKinnon and David Pastrnak, among others, when the Colorado Avalanche host the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.
Avalanche vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)
MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (65 total points), having amassed 22 goals and 43 assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jan. 6
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|1
|2
|3
|7
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +125)
Mikko Rantanen has 20 goals and 30 assists to total 50 points (1.3 per game).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jan. 6
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|1
|0
|1
|7
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Cale Makar has nine goals and 38 assists for Colorado.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|Jan. 6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Stars
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Islanders
|Jan. 2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 31
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blues
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Pastrnak has scored 24 goals (0.6 per game) and put up 31 assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Boston offense with 55 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 4.9 shots per game, shooting 12.8%.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|1
|2
|3
|7
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|4
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|2
|1
|3
|6
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Brad Marchand has racked up 35 total points (0.9 per game) this campaign. He has 15 goals and 20 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Lightning
|Jan. 6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Penguins
|Jan. 4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|Dec. 30
|0
|2
|2
|0
