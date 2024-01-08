The Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3, third place in Western Conference) will host the Boston Bruins (24-8-6, second in Eastern Conference) on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the NHL.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Avalanche vs Bruins Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have conceded 126 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (147 total, 3.7 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 40 22 43 65 46 21 49.1% Mikko Rantanen 40 20 30 50 21 21 52% Cale Makar 35 9 38 47 20 33 - Valeri Nichushkin 38 20 20 40 18 17 40% Devon Toews 40 6 18 24 24 25 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins' total of 101 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fourth in the league.

The Bruins' 128 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players