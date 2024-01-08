How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche (25-12-3, third place in Western Conference) will host the Boston Bruins (24-8-6, second in Eastern Conference) on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, in a clash featuring two of the top teams in the NHL.
Tune in to watch the Avalanche and Bruins meet on ESPN+, ALT, and NESN.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs Bruins Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have conceded 126 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 21st in league play in goals against.
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the NHL (147 total, 3.7 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Avalanche have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|40
|22
|43
|65
|46
|21
|49.1%
|Mikko Rantanen
|40
|20
|30
|50
|21
|21
|52%
|Cale Makar
|35
|9
|38
|47
|20
|33
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|38
|20
|20
|40
|18
|17
|40%
|Devon Toews
|40
|6
|18
|24
|24
|25
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins' total of 101 goals given up (2.7 per game) is fourth in the league.
- The Bruins' 128 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up three goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 37 goals during that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|38
|24
|31
|55
|37
|24
|28.6%
|Brad Marchand
|38
|15
|20
|35
|34
|21
|37.1%
|Charlie McAvoy
|30
|4
|24
|28
|23
|8
|-
|Charlie Coyle
|38
|14
|14
|28
|16
|24
|51.3%
|James van Riemsdyk
|35
|7
|17
|24
|6
|2
|45.5%
