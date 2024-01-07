The Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The point total is 147.5 for the matchup.

Wichita State vs. Temple Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wichita State -1.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Wichita State and its opponents have scored more than 147.5 points.

Wichita State has an average total of 146.3 in its outings this year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Shockers are 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Temple sports a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-7-0 mark of Wichita State.

Wichita State vs. Temple Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wichita State 5 50% 74.4 147.9 71.9 145.3 143.3 Temple 5 50% 73.5 147.9 73.4 145.3 140.2

Additional Wichita State Insights & Trends

Wichita State covered eight times in 15 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Shockers record 74.4 points per game, only one more point than the 73.4 the Owls allow.

Wichita State is 2-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Wichita State vs. Temple Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wichita State 3-7-0 3-4 6-4-0 Temple 6-4-0 3-2 6-4-0

Wichita State vs. Temple Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wichita State Temple 8-9 Home Record 9-7 7-4 Away Record 6-6 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 10-1-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72 69.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

