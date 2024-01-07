Sunday's AAC slate includes the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) playing the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 0-0 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Information

Wichita State Players to Watch

  • Colby Rogers: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Xavier Bell: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kenny Pohto: 12.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Harlond Beverly: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Quincy Ballard: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

  • Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wichita State vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank
210th 73.9 Points Scored 76.0 157th
239th 73.2 Points Allowed 70.6 174th
85th 39.0 Rebounds 43.5 12th
59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.7 69th
78th 8.7 3pt Made 6.5 267th
305th 11.6 Assists 11.8 294th
56th 10.2 Turnovers 11.0 111th

