Sunday's AAC slate includes the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) playing the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 0-0 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN Networks

Wichita State Players to Watch

Colby Rogers: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Xavier Bell: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kenny Pohto: 12.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Harlond Beverly: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Quincy Ballard: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

Temple Players to Watch

Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wichita State vs. Temple Stat Comparison

Temple Rank Temple AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 210th 73.9 Points Scored 76.0 157th 239th 73.2 Points Allowed 70.6 174th 85th 39.0 Rebounds 43.5 12th 59th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.7 69th 78th 8.7 3pt Made 6.5 267th 305th 11.6 Assists 11.8 294th 56th 10.2 Turnovers 11.0 111th

