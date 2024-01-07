Wichita State vs. Temple January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's AAC slate includes the Temple Owls (7-6, 0-0 AAC) playing the Wichita State Shockers (8-4, 0-0 AAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN Networks.
Wichita State vs. Temple Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN Networks
Wichita State Players to Watch
- Colby Rogers: 16.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xavier Bell: 14.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kenny Pohto: 12.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Harlond Beverly: 10.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Quincy Ballard: 7.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK
Temple Players to Watch
- Hysier Miller: 17.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Settle: 8.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sam Hofman: 7.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Joran Riley: 11.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Zion Stanford: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
Wichita State vs. Temple Stat Comparison
|Temple Rank
|Temple AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|210th
|73.9
|Points Scored
|76.0
|157th
|239th
|73.2
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|174th
|85th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|43.5
|12th
|59th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|69th
|78th
|8.7
|3pt Made
|6.5
|267th
|305th
|11.6
|Assists
|11.8
|294th
|56th
|10.2
|Turnovers
|11.0
|111th
