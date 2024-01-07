The Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) travel to face the Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wichita State vs. Temple matchup.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wichita State vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wichita State Moneyline Temple Moneyline BetMGM Wichita State (-1.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Wichita State (-1.5) 148.5 -115 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wichita State vs. Temple Betting Trends

Wichita State has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Shockers' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Temple has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this year.

The Owls and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of 13 times this year.

Wichita State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Wichita State is 89th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (117th).

The Shockers were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

Based on its moneyline odds, Wichita State has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.