How to Watch Wichita State vs. Temple on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) will visit the Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
Wichita State Stats Insights
- The Shockers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Wichita State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Shockers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 89th.
- The Shockers record just 1.0 more point per game (74.4) than the Owls allow (73.4).
- Wichita State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.3 more points than it averaged in road games (69.9).
- Defensively the Shockers were worse in home games last year, allowing 69.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 away from home.
- At home, Wichita State made 0.1 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (6.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).
Wichita State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Kansas State
|L 69-60
|T-Mobile Center
|12/30/2023
|Kansas
|L 86-67
|T-Mobile Center
|1/4/2024
|North Texas
|L 74-62
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|1/14/2024
|Memphis
|-
|Charles Koch Arena
|1/18/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
