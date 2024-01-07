The Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) will visit the Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wichita State Stats Insights

  • The Shockers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Wichita State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Shockers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 89th.
  • The Shockers record just 1.0 more point per game (74.4) than the Owls allow (73.4).
  • Wichita State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.3 more points than it averaged in road games (69.9).
  • Defensively the Shockers were worse in home games last year, allowing 69.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 away from home.
  • At home, Wichita State made 0.1 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (6.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

Wichita State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Kansas State L 69-60 T-Mobile Center
12/30/2023 Kansas L 86-67 T-Mobile Center
1/4/2024 North Texas L 74-62 Charles Koch Arena
1/7/2024 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
1/14/2024 Memphis - Charles Koch Arena
1/18/2024 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena

