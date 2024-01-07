The Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) will visit the Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Wichita State Stats Insights

The Shockers make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Wichita State is 7-0 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Shockers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 89th.

The Shockers record just 1.0 more point per game (74.4) than the Owls allow (73.4).

Wichita State is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.4 points.

Wichita State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wichita State scored 72.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.3 more points than it averaged in road games (69.9).

Defensively the Shockers were worse in home games last year, allowing 69.5 points per game, compared to 68.5 away from home.

At home, Wichita State made 0.1 more treys per game (6.6) than on the road (6.5). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (28.6%) compared to in road games (34.3%).

