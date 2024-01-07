Sunday's game at Liacouras Center has the Wichita State Shockers (8-6, 0-1 AAC) taking on the Temple Owls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) at 1:00 PM (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a win for Wichita State by a score of 75-71, who is slightly favored by our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wichita State vs. Temple Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Wichita State vs. Temple Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 75, Temple 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Wichita State vs. Temple

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-4.1)

Wichita State (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Temple's record against the spread this season is 6-4-0, while Wichita State's is 3-7-0. Both the Owls and the Shockers are 6-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season. Temple is 6-4 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests, while Wichita State has gone 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers' +34 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.4 points per game (195th in college basketball) while allowing 71.9 per outing (196th in college basketball).

Wichita State ranks 14th in the nation at 42.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.3 more than the 36.2 its opponents average.

Wichita State makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball), 1.7 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc (290th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 30.0%.

Wichita State has lost the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 11.4 (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 9.2 (352nd in college basketball).

