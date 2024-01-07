How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. NC State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Virginia Tech Hokies (11-2) bring a six-game winning streak into a home matchup against the NC State Wolfpack (14-0), who have won 14 straight. It begins at 12:00 PM ET (on ACC Network Extra) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ACCN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Virginia Tech vs. NC State Scoring Comparison
- The Wolfpack put up 22.9 more points per game (79.7) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (56.8).
- NC State has put together a 14-0 record in games it scores more than 56.8 points.
- Virginia Tech's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 79.7 points.
- The Hokies average 81.7 points per game, 23.7 more points than the 58.0 the Wolfpack allow.
- When Virginia Tech puts up more than 58.0 points, it is 11-2.
- When NC State allows fewer than 81.7 points, it is 14-0.
- The Hokies shoot 48.1% from the field, 15.7% higher than the Wolfpack allow defensively.
- The Wolfpack shoot 45.4% from the field, 11% higher than the Hokies concede.
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Saniya Rivers: 13.2 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- River Baldwin: 11.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 61.3 FG%
- Aziaha James: 15.7 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (27-for-74)
- Zoe Brooks: 10.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
- Madison Hayes: 11.0 PTS, 51.0 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (20-for-46)
NC State Leaders
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|William & Mary
|W 76-43
|Cassell Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 91-41
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Wake Forest
|W 82-73
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|NC State
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Miami (FL)
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/14/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
NC State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|W 87-50
|Chartway Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 72-61
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/4/2024
|Florida State
|W 88-80
|Reynolds Coliseum
|1/7/2024
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|Virginia
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
|1/18/2024
|@ Miami (FL)
|-
|Watsco Center
