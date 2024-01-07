Travis Kelce was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Kelce's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Kelce has been targeted 121 times and has 93 catches for 984 yards (10.6 per reception) and five TDs.

Travis Kelce Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Neck

The Chiefs have five other receivers on the injury list this week: Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Rashee Rice (DNP/hamstring): 79 Rec; 938 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Kelce 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 121 93 984 469 5 10.6

Kelce Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Jaguars 9 4 26 1 Week 3 Bears 8 7 69 1 Week 4 @Jets 9 6 60 0 Week 5 @Vikings 11 10 67 1 Week 6 Broncos 9 9 124 0 Week 7 Chargers 13 12 179 1 Week 8 @Broncos 9 6 58 0 Week 9 Dolphins 4 3 14 0 Week 11 Eagles 9 7 44 1 Week 12 @Raiders 7 6 91 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 4 81 0 Week 14 Bills 10 6 83 0 Week 15 @Patriots 7 5 28 0 Week 16 Raiders 7 5 44 0 Week 17 Bengals 4 3 16 0

