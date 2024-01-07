Rashee Rice did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 18 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers begins at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. All of Rice's stats can be found on this page.

Rice's season stats include 938 yards on 79 receptions (11.9 per catch) and seven touchdowns, plus one carry for -3 yards. He has been targeted 102 times.

Rashee Rice Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Chiefs have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week: Blake Bell (FP/finger): 4 Rec; 23 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Kadarius Toney (LP/hip): 27 Rec; 169 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD Travis Kelce (LP/neck): 93 Rec; 984 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs Justyn Ross (FP/illness): 4 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Noah Gray (FP/ribs): 28 Rec; 305 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM

Rice 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 102 79 938 653 7 11.9

Rice Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1 Week 13 @Packers 9 8 64 0 Week 14 Bills 10 7 72 1 Week 15 @Patriots 9 9 91 1 Week 16 Raiders 12 6 57 0 Week 17 Bengals 6 5 127 0

