How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to keep up with all of the NFL action in Week 18? There's no better place than NFL RedZone, where you can see every touchdown from every game during the early and late afternoon windows, plus cut-ins to the biggest moments and pivotal drives all day. Read on for a look at all the contests you can expect to see during today's coverage.
Click Here to Watch NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 37
|Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-3)
Total: 42
|New York Jets at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Patriots (-2)
Total: 29.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)
Total: 42
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-4)
Total: 36.5
|Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-4)
Total: 46
|Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Cowboys (-13)
Total: 46.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Seahawks (-3)
Total: 47.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-4.5)
Total: 42
|Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-4)
Total: 41
|Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)
Total: 35
|Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Packers (-3)
Total: 45
|Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Raiders (-3)
Total: 37
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.