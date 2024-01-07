Will Justin Watson Score a Touchdown Against the Chargers in Week 18?
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, will Justin Watson find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Chargers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)
- Watson has 27 receptions (on 52 targets) for 460 yards and three TDs, averaging 32.9 yards per game.
- Watson has registered a touchdown catch in three of 14 games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.
Justin Watson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|4
|2
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|5
|3
|62
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|3
|2
|51
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|3
|2
|56
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|3
|2
|42
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|5
|2
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|11
|5
|53
|1
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|3
|1
|3
|1
|Week 14
|Bills
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 15
|@Patriots
|3
|1
|31
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|6
|4
|38
|1
|Week 17
|Bengals
|3
|1
|41
|0
