The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) host the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium and will try to break a four-game losing streak.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Chargers and the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 3.5 35 -190 +155

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs and their opponents have combined to score more than 35 points in 12 of 16 games this season.

Kansas City's average game total this season has been 46.5, 11.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs are 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Kansas City has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +155 moneyline set for this game.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles has an average total of 45.5 in their contests this year, 10.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Chargers are 6-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Chargers have won four of their eight games as moneyline favorites this year (50%).

Los Angeles has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, and won in each game.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chargers 20.9 21 24.1 25 45.5 11 16 Chiefs 22.4 12 17.6 3 46.5 12 16

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights & Trends

Chiefs

Kansas City has covered the spread twice and is 0-3 overall over its past three games.

The Chiefs have gone over the total once in their past three games.

The Chiefs are scoring fewer points in divisional games (20.8 per game) than overall (22.4), but also giving up fewer points (17.2) than overall (17.6).

The Chargers have a negative point differential on the season (-51 total points, -3.2 per game), while the Chiefs have scored 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).

Chargers

Los Angeles has covered the spread once, and is 0-3 overall, in its past three contests.

Los Angeles has gone over the total twice in its past three contests.

In matchups versus teams in the same division, the Chargers are averaging 15.6 points per game, while they sport an overall season average of 20.9 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 30.2 points per game in divisional contests compared to 24.1 points per game in all games.

The Chargers have been outscored by 51 points this season (3.2 points per game), while the Chiefs have put up 76 more points than their opponents (4.8 per game).

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.5 47.6 45.1 Implied Team Total AVG 26.4 26.8 26.0 ATS Record 9-7-0 5-4-0 4-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 1-8-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 10-6 5-4 5-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 47.8 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.1 26.8 23.4 ATS Record 6-10-0 3-5-0 3-5-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-4 2-2 2-2 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-4 0-3

