Chiefs vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 18
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) take a four-game losing skid into a game against the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 35 points for the game.
The Chargers' recent betting trends and insights can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Chiefs. The betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Chargers.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|Kansas City Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chargers (-3.5)
|35
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Chargers (-3.5)
|35
|-184
|+154
Kansas City vs. Los Angeles Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Insights
- Kansas City's record against the spread in 2023 is 9-7-0.
- There have been five Kansas City games (out of 16) that went over the total this season.
- Los Angeles has a 6-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are 3-0 as 3.5-point favorites or more.
- Los Angeles has hit the over in five of its 16 games with a set total (31.2%).
