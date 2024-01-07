How to Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 18
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) host the Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium and will look to end a four-game losing streak.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chiefs Insights
- This year the Chiefs put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Chargers surrender (24.1).
- The Chiefs rack up just 12.4 fewer yards per game (356.5) than the Chargers allow per contest (368.9).
- This year Kansas City rushes for 8.8 fewer yards per game (103.8) than Los Angeles allows (112.6).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (27 total) than the Chargers have forced a turnover (20) this season.
Chiefs Away Performance
- The Chiefs score 21.9 points per game in road games (0.5 less than their overall average), and give up 19.1 in road games (1.5 more than overall).
- The Chiefs' average yards gained in road games (347.1) is lower than their overall average (356.5). But their average yards allowed in away games (303.1) is higher than overall (285.8).
- Kansas City accumulates 248 passing yards per game away from home (4.7 less than its overall average), and concedes 201.9 on the road (29 more than overall).
- The Chiefs rack up 99.1 rushing yards per game in road games (4.7 less than their overall average), and give up 101.3 on the road (11.6 less than overall).
- The Chiefs convert 47.1% of third downs in road games (three% higher than their overall average), and give up 38.6% away from home (1.5% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/17/2023
|at New England
|W 27-17
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|Las Vegas
|L 20-14
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Cincinnati
|W 25-17
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.