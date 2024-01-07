Chiefs vs. Chargers Injury Report — Week 18
The Kansas City Chiefs' (10-6) injury report heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) currently features 15 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from SoFi Stadium.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Chiefs are coming off of a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos 16-9 in their last outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Quad
|Questionable
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Out
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Neck
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Noah Gray
|TE
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Trey Smith
|OG
|Illness
|Full Participation In Practice
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Calf
|Out
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Michael Danna
|DE
|NIR
|Questionable
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|NIR
|Questionable
|Chris Jones
|DT
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Blake Bell
|TE
|Finger
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Hamstring
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Heel
|Out
|Josh Palmer
|WR
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Joey Bosa
|OLB
|Foot
|Out
|Justin Hollins
|OLB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Neck
|Doubtful
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Deane Leonard
|DB
|Heel
|Questionable
|Nick Williams
|DL
|Shoulder
|Out
|Tanner Muse
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Shoulder
|Doubtful
|Stone Smartt
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Tuli Tuipulotu
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Daiyan Henley
|LB
|Groin
|Full Participation In Practice
Other Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click here for Jets vs Patriots
- Click here for Jaguars vs Titans
- Click here for Buccaneers vs Panthers
- Click here for Falcons vs Saints
- Click here for Browns vs Bengals
Rep the Chargers or the Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs rank ninth in the NFL with 356.5 total yards per contest, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks second-best by allowing only 285.8 total yards per game.
- The Chiefs have been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 17.6 points per contest (third-best). Offensively, they rank 12th by accumulating 22.4 points per game.
- Things have been going well for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball, as they are averaging 252.7 passing yards per game (fifth-best) and ceding only 172.9 passing yards per game (second-best).
- From an offensive perspective, Kansas City is compiling 103.8 rushing yards per game (19th-ranked). It ranks 17th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (112.9 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Chiefs have forced 16 turnovers this season and have turned it over 27 times, resulting in a -11 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.
Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)
- Moneyline: Chargers (-190), Chiefs (+155)
- Total: 35 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.