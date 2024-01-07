The Kansas City Chiefs' (10-6) injury report heading into their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) currently features 15 players on it. The matchup starts at 4:25 PM on Sunday, January 7 from SoFi Stadium.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: CBS

The Chiefs are coming off of a 25-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Chargers were defeated by the Denver Broncos 16-9 in their last outing.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Quad Questionable Patrick Mahomes II QB Ankle Doubtful Kadarius Toney WR Hip Out Travis Kelce TE Neck Limited Participation In Practice Noah Gray TE Ribs Full Participation In Practice Trey Smith OG Illness Full Participation In Practice L'Jarius Sneed CB Calf Out Donovan Smith OT Neck Out Michael Danna DE NIR Questionable George Karlaftis DE NIR Questionable Chris Jones DT Groin Did Not Participate In Practice Trent McDuffie CB Shoulder Questionable Blake Bell TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Questionable Rashee Rice WR Hamstring Out

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Keenan Allen WR Heel Out Josh Palmer WR Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Joey Bosa OLB Foot Out Justin Hollins OLB Shoulder Out Zion Johnson OG Neck Doubtful Rashawn Slater OT Knee Full Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Heel Questionable Nick Williams DL Shoulder Out Tanner Muse LB Knee Questionable Kenneth Murray LB Shoulder Doubtful Stone Smartt TE Shoulder Questionable Tuli Tuipulotu OLB Ankle Questionable Daiyan Henley LB Groin Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs rank ninth in the NFL with 356.5 total yards per contest, but they've been lifted up by their defense, which ranks second-best by allowing only 285.8 total yards per game.

The Chiefs have been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering only 17.6 points per contest (third-best). Offensively, they rank 12th by accumulating 22.4 points per game.

Things have been going well for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball, as they are averaging 252.7 passing yards per game (fifth-best) and ceding only 172.9 passing yards per game (second-best).

From an offensive perspective, Kansas City is compiling 103.8 rushing yards per game (19th-ranked). It ranks 17th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (112.9 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Chiefs have forced 16 turnovers this season and have turned it over 27 times, resulting in a -11 turnover margin that is second-worst in the NFL.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-3.5)

Chargers (-3.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-190), Chiefs (+155)

Chargers (-190), Chiefs (+155) Total: 35 points

