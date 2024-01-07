On Sunday, January 7 at 4:25 PM ET, the Los Angeles Chargers will face the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Our computer model predicts a victory for the Chiefs -- see below for a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Chargers are totaling 20.9 points per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 25th on defense with 24.1 points allowed per game. The Chiefs' defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as they rank second-best in the NFL with 285.8 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, they are putting up 356.5 total yards per game, which ranks ninth.

Chiefs vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (+3.5) Over (35) Chiefs 24, Chargers 19

Chiefs Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Chiefs based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Kansas City has put together a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

In 2023, five Kansas City games have hit the over.

This season, Chiefs games have resulted in an average scoring total of 46.5, which is 11.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Chargers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Chargers a 65.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has compiled a 6-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The Chargers have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Los Angeles and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 16 times this season.

Chargers games average 45.5 total points per game this season, 10.5 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Chiefs vs. Chargers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 20.9 24.1 22.8 24.4 19 23.8 Kansas City 22.4 17.6 22.8 16.4 21.9 19.1

