The Los Angeles Chargers (5-11) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at SoFi Stadium. The Chargers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. An over/under of 35 points has been set for the outing.

This week's game that pits the Chargers against the Chiefs is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you watch the action. Read on for relevant stats and numbers to help you make the right calls.

Sign up to live bet on the Chargers-Chiefs matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Chiefs vs Chargers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Chiefs have led after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Chargers have had the lead six times, have been losing four times, and have been knotted up six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 4.2 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 4.5 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

In 16 games this year, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, lost 10 times, and been knotted up two times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.8 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 9.3 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In 16 games this season, the Chargers have won the third quarter four times, been outscored seven times, and tied five times.

Offensively, Los Angeles is averaging 3.3 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) this season. It is giving up four points on average in the third quarter (11th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Chiefs' 16 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored seven times, and tied three times.

In 16 games this season, the Chargers have won the fourth quarter six times, lost four times, and tied six times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging seven points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Other Week 18 In-Game Primers

Chiefs vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 2023, the Chiefs have been winning after the first half in 10 games (7-3 in those contests), have been losing after the first half in four games (1-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (2-0).

At the end of the first half, the Chargers have been winning five times (4-1 in those games), have trailed nine times (0-9), and have been knotted up two times (1-1).

2nd Half

So far this year, the Chiefs have outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games (6-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in six games (4-2), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

In 16 games this year, the Chargers have won the second half six times, lost six times, and been knotted up four times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 10.3 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is allowing 9.6 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Chargers or the Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.