Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the AAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

AAC Power Rankings

1. East Carolina

  • Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 24-5
  • Overall Rank: 76th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 109th
  • Last Game: W 64-63 vs Memphis

Next Game

  • Opponent: UAB
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

2. North Texas

  • Current Record: 12-3 | Projected Record: 26-3
  • Overall Rank: 80th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 242nd
  • Last Game: W 86-52 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Opponent: Wichita State
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 14

3. Rice

  • Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 19-10
  • Overall Rank: 103rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: W 65-63 vs SMU

Next Game

  • Opponent: Charlotte
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

4. Charlotte

  • Current Record: 10-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 104th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th
  • Last Game: W 91-69 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Rice
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

5. South Florida

  • Current Record: 10-6 | Projected Record: 18-13
  • Overall Rank: 105th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 112th
  • Last Game: W 70-63 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Opponent: Tulsa
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

6. Tulsa

  • Current Record: 12-4 | Projected Record: 21-10
  • Overall Rank: 107th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 152nd
  • Last Game: L 58-48 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Temple

  • Current Record: 8-7 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 113th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 178th
  • Last Game: W 58-48 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Wichita State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8. SMU

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 16-13
  • Overall Rank: 115th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 136th
  • Last Game: L 65-63 vs Rice

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Memphis
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

9. UTSA

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 12-17
  • Overall Rank: 151st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 175th
  • Last Game: W 74-60 vs Wichita State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-10 | Projected Record: 9-20
  • Overall Rank: 157th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 44th
  • Last Game: L 64-63 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Opponent: SMU
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 12

11. UAB

  • Current Record: 11-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
  • Overall Rank: 160th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 348th
  • Last Game: L 91-69 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ East Carolina
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

12. Tulane

  • Current Record: 7-7 | Projected Record: 10-19
  • Overall Rank: 174th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 238th
  • Last Game: L 70-63 vs South Florida

Next Game

  • Opponent: East Carolina
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 13

13. Wichita State

  • Current Record: 5-10 | Projected Record: 6-24
  • Overall Rank: 231st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 195th
  • Last Game: L 74-60 vs UTSA

Next Game

  • Opponent: Temple
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

14. Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 5-23
  • Overall Rank: 255th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 236th
  • Last Game: L 86-52 vs North Texas

Next Game

  • Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

