Wyandotte County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Wyandotte County, Kansas today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wyandotte County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Raytown South High School at Piper High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Kansas City, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.