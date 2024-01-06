Saturday's contest that pits the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7) versus the Wichita State Shockers (5-9) at UTSA Convocation Center has a projected final score of 68-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UTSA, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Shockers are coming off of a 76-64 loss to Rice in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Wichita State vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

Wichita State vs. UTSA Score Prediction

Prediction: UTSA 68, Wichita State 62

Other AAC Predictions

Wichita State Schedule Analysis

The Shockers beat the Tulane Green Wave in a 63-60 win on December 30. It was their best victory of the season.

Wichita State has two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Wichita State 2023-24 Best Wins

63-60 at home over Tulane (No. 170) on December 30

78-59 at home over Saint Louis (No. 190) on December 1

63-61 over Akron (No. 236) on November 24

60-41 at home over Presbyterian (No. 262) on November 8

92-86 at home over Omaha (No. 319) on November 20

Wichita State Leaders

Tre'Zure Jobe: 12.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (16-for-70)

12.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.9 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (16-for-70) Daniela Abies: 12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG%

12.0 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.8 FG% Salese Blow: 10.4 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

10.4 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Ornella Niankan: 4.9 PTS, 38.6 FG%

4.9 PTS, 38.6 FG% DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.4 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

Wichita State Performance Insights

The Shockers have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 4.8 points per game. They're putting up 63.8 points per game, 219th in college basketball, and are allowing 68.6 per contest to rank 274th in college basketball.

At home the Shockers are scoring 62.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than they are averaging away (66.0).

Wichita State allows 63.9 points per game at home, and 78.8 on the road.

