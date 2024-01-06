Will Wichita State be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Wichita State's full tournament resume.

How Wichita State ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-2 NR NR 120

Wichita State's best wins

Wichita State, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 71-61 on November 9. In the victory over Western Kentucky, Xavier Bell delivered a team-best 20 points. Colby Rogers contributed 20 points.

Next best wins

69-68 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 119/RPI) on December 16

88-69 over Saint Louis (No. 150/RPI) on November 19

76-59 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on November 6

80-68 at home over Richmond (No. 187/RPI) on November 29

80-67 at home over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on November 25

Wichita State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Shockers have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, Wichita State has four Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 13th-most in the country. But it also has four Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the 24th-most.

Schedule insights

Wichita State has been handed the 60th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Shockers have 16 games remaining this year, including three against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Wichita St's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Wichita State's next game

Matchup: Wichita State Shockers vs. Memphis Tigers

Wichita State Shockers vs. Memphis Tigers Date/Time: Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 14 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas

Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas TV Channel: ESPN2

