Seward County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Seward County, Kansas has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seward County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Satanta High School at Southwestern Heights High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on January 6
- Location: Kismet, KS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.