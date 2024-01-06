When the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Ryan Johansen light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In nine of 39 games this season, Johansen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

On the power play, Johansen has accumulated four goals and one assist.

He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 94 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away W 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 14:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/31/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:12 Home W 3-1 12/29/2023 Blues 2 1 1 13:32 Away W 2-1 12/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:14 Away L 5-4 OT 12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:10 Home W 4-1 12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:15 Home W 6-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:33 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 12:36 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:08 Away L 6-2

Avalanche vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL

ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

