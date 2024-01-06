Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Panthers on January 6?
Can we anticipate Ross Colton scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Florida Panthers at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Colton stats and insights
- Colton has scored in eight of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 94 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 19 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Colton recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|11:16
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:24
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|13:47
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/13/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|11:28
|Home
|W 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.