Reno County, KS High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Reno County, Kansas today, we've got the information below.
Reno County, Kansas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hutchinson High School at Maize South High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 6
- Location: Wichita, KS
- Conference: Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
