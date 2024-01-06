The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Kansas Players to Watch

Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK S'Mya Nichols: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Wyvette Mayberry: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

