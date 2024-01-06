Kansas vs. Texas Tech January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Kansas Jayhawks (7-4) face a fellow Big 12 team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Kansas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Players to Watch
- Taiyanna Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- S'Mya Nichols: 14.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Holly Kersgieter: 10.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zakiyah Franklin: 11.4 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Wyvette Mayberry: 10.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.