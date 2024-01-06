The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) are favored (-9.5) to build on an eight-game win streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The contest airs on CBS. The point total is 152.5 for the matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -9.5 152.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 152.5 points four times.

The average total in Kansas' contests this year is 144.9, 7.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Kansas has been favored in five games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Jayhawks have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Kansas.

Kansas vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 36.4% 79.6 165.4 65.3 131.8 144.5 TCU 6 46.2% 85.8 165.4 66.5 131.8 150.8

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas put together a 10-11-0 record against the spread in conference play last season.

The Jayhawks score 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (66.5).

Kansas is 4-7 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-7-0 2-5 4-7-0 TCU 7-6-0 0-0 6-7-0

Kansas vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas TCU 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

