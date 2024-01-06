The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) are 8.5-point favorites as they try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 152.5 points.

Kansas vs. TCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kansas -8.5 152.5

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 152.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Kansas' games this season have had an average of 144.9 points, 7.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Jayhawks' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

Kansas has had less success against the spread than TCU this year, sporting an ATS record of 4-7-0, compared to the 7-6-0 mark of TCU.

Kansas vs. TCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kansas 4 36.4% 79.6 165.4 65.3 131.8 144.5 TCU 6 46.2% 85.8 165.4 66.5 131.8 150.8

Additional Kansas Insights & Trends

Kansas went 10-11-0 ATS in conference action last season.

The Jayhawks average 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs allow.

Kansas is 4-7 against the spread and 12-0 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kansas 4-7-0 2-5 4-7-0 TCU 7-6-0 0-0 6-7-0

Kansas vs. TCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kansas TCU 15-1 Home Record 13-4 7-4 Away Record 4-7 4-9-0 Home ATS Record 8-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.9 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

