Kansas vs. TCU January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The TCU Horned Frogs (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Kansas Jayhawks (11-1, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET and is available via CBS.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
Kansas Players to Watch
- Hunter Dickinson: 18.3 PTS, 12.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kevin McCullar: 20.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KJ Adams: 12.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dajuan Harris: 6.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Elmarko Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 1.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
TCU Players to Watch
- Emanuel Miller: 17.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Micah Peavy: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- JaKobe Coles: 11.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Avery Anderson III: 9.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Kansas vs. TCU Stat Comparison
|Kansas Rank
|Kansas AVG
|TCU AVG
|TCU Rank
|89th
|79.1
|Points Scored
|88.5
|8th
|56th
|65.2
|Points Allowed
|70.1
|156th
|112th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|39.1
|82nd
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|57th
|246th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.1
|300th
|2nd
|21.4
|Assists
|20.3
|5th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|218th
