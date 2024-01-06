Saturday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-3) and Kansas Jayhawks (7-6) at United Supermarkets Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-65, with Texas Tech securing the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Jayhawks head into this matchup on the heels of a 69-61 loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Kansas vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 66, Kansas 65

Kansas Schedule Analysis

The Jayhawks' signature win of the season came in a 69-52 victory on December 20 over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

The Jayhawks have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 24th-most in the country. But they also have six Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the third-most.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Red Raiders are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 35th-most victories.

Kansas 2023-24 Best Wins

69-52 at home over Nebraska (No. 30) on December 20

67-56 at home over SE Louisiana (No. 148) on November 30

69-48 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 160) on December 16

76-56 on the road over Wichita State (No. 223) on December 10

70-61 over UMKC (No. 250) on November 18

Kansas Leaders

Taiyanna Jackson: 12.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 56.8 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.8 BLK, 56.8 FG% Holly Kersgieter: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.4 FG%, 45.9 3PT% (28-for-61) S'Mya Nichols: 13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37)

13.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (15-for-37) Zakiyah Franklin: 11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

11.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Wyvette Mayberry: 9.6 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks put up 69 points per game (131st in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (147th in college basketball). They have a +83 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Jayhawks are scoring 3.5 more points per game at home (72) than on the road (68.5).

In 2023-24 Kansas is conceding 12.5 fewer points per game at home (57.3) than away (69.8).

