Kansas vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) welcome in the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|TCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-9.5)
|152.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-9.5)
|152.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Kansas is 5-7-1 ATS this season.
- So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have gone over the point total.
- TCU has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of six Horned Frogs games this year have hit the over.
Kansas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- Oddsmakers rate Kansas much higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have had the 49th-biggest change this season, falling from +1000 at the start to +1400.
- With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.