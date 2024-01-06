The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) welcome in the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) after victories in six straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

So far this season, five out of the Jayhawks' 13 games have gone over the point total.

TCU has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

A total of six Horned Frogs games this year have hit the over.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Oddsmakers rate Kansas much higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Jayhawks have had the 49th-biggest change this season, falling from +1000 at the start to +1400.

With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.