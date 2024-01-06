The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

Jayhawks games have hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

TCU is 7-6-0 ATS this year.

Horned Frogs games have gone over the point total six out of 13 times this season.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Kansas is fifth-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 14th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Jayhawks' national championship odds have decreased from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +1400, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

