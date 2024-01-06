The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kansas vs. TCU matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kansas vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing eight times.

In the Jayhawks' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

TCU is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

In the Horned Frogs' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Sportsbooks rate Kansas much higher (fifth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (14th-best).

Oddsmakers have moved the Jayhawks' national championship odds down from +1000 at the beginning of the season to +1400. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 49th-biggest change.

With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

