The Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Favorite Total Kansas Moneyline TCU Moneyline FanDuel Kansas (-9.5) 148.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Kansas vs. TCU Betting Trends

Kansas is 5-7-1 ATS this season.

The Jayhawks and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 13 times this season.

TCU has compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of six Horned Frogs games this season have gone over the point total.

Kansas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1400

+1400 Kansas is fifth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).

The Jayhawks' national championship odds have dropped from +1000 at the start of the season to +1400, the 49th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1400, Kansas has been given a 6.7% chance of winning the national championship.

