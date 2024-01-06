How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- Kansas is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Jayhawks are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs rank 49th.
- The Jayhawks put up 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs give up.
- Kansas has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74).
- The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69 away from home.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better in home games last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|W 75-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|W 86-67
|T-Mobile Center
|1/6/2024
|TCU
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/13/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
