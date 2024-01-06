The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be looking to build on a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

Kansas is 12-0 when it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 83rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs rank 49th.

The Jayhawks put up 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs give up.

Kansas has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged away from home (74).

The Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 69 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Kansas fared better in home games last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage on the road.

