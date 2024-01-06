How to Watch Kansas vs. TCU on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kansas vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Kansas Stats Insights
- The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.
- In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.
- The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 81st.
- The Jayhawks record 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs give up (66.5).
- Kansas has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
TCU Stats Insights
- The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
- TCU is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.
- The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.
- The Horned Frogs put up 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks give up (65.3).
- When TCU allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 9-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kansas put up 78.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Jayhawks gave up 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69).
- At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.
- At home, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).
- TCU sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|W 75-71
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|W 75-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|W 86-67
|T-Mobile Center
|1/6/2024
|TCU
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/13/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
TCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Nevada
|L 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 65-51
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/1/2024
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 77-42
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/10/2024
|Oklahoma
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
|1/13/2024
|Houston
|-
|Schollmaier Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.