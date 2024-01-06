The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will look to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots higher than 41.4% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 81st.

The Jayhawks record 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs give up (66.5).

Kansas has a 12-0 record when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% clip from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points above the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

TCU is 11-1 when it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs put up 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks give up (65.3).

When TCU allows fewer than 79.6 points, it is 9-1.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas put up 78.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Jayhawks gave up 1.1 fewer points per game (67.9) than on the road (69).

At home, Kansas averaged 0.1 more treys per game (7.2) than when playing on the road (7.1). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

At home, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).

TCU sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule