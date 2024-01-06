The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) look to extend a six-game home winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points higher than the 41.4% the Horned Frogs allow to opponents.

In games Kansas shoots better than 41.4% from the field, it is 12-0 overall.

The Jayhawks are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.

The Jayhawks average 13.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Horned Frogs allow (66.5).

When Kansas scores more than 66.5 points, it is 12-0.

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

TCU has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs average 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow (65.3).

TCU is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game at home last season, compared to 74.0 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.0.

Kansas drained 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

At home, the Horned Frogs allowed 63.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).

At home, TCU made 5.4 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged on the road (5.0). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule