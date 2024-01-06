The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Kansas is 12-0 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.

The Jayhawks average 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs give up.

When Kansas totals more than 66.5 points, it is 12-0.

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs have shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 11.6 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.

TCU has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs' 85.8 points per game are 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks give up.

TCU has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas scored 78.8 points per game at home last year. Away from home, it averaged 74 points per contest.

Defensively the Jayhawks played better in home games last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

Kansas averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, TCU put up 77.9 points per game last season, 5.5 more than it averaged on the road (72.4).

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs allowed 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than on the road (76.3).

Beyond the arc, TCU drained fewer trifectas away (5 per game) than at home (5.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (28.5%) than at home (30.2%) too.

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule