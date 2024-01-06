The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when hosting the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas TV: CBS

Kansas Stats Insights

The Jayhawks make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).

Kansas has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.

The 79.6 points per game the Jayhawks score are 13.1 more points than the Horned Frogs give up (66.5).

Kansas has a 12-0 record when putting up more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).

TCU has put together an 11-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.3% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 312th.

The Horned Frogs put up an average of 85.8 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 65.3 the Jayhawks give up.

TCU has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Kansas posted 78.8 points per game at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 74 points per contest.

The Jayhawks ceded 67.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas performed better in home games last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game at home last season, and 72.4 on the road.

At home, the Horned Frogs conceded 63.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.3).

At home, TCU knocked down 5.4 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall 12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse 12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center 1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse 1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena 1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule