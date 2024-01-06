Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, TCU is projected to cover the spread (9.5) against Kansas. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 152.5 over/under.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -9.5

Kansas -9.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -450, TCU +340

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Pick ATS: TCU (+9.5)



TCU (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Kansas is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 7-6-0 ATS record. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times. The teams average 165.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games, while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 79.6 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per outing (53rd in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game.

The 38.9 rebounds per game Kansas averages rank 83rd in the nation, and are 5.9 more than the 33.0 its opponents record per contest.

Kansas connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Jayhawks' 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 59th in college basketball, and the 82.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Kansas has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (195th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

