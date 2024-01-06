Saturday's contest at Allen Fieldhouse has the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) going head-to-head against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a 77-72 victory for Kansas, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

According to our computer prediction, TCU projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup versus Kansas. The over/under is listed at 152.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -9.5

Kansas -9.5 Point Total: 152.5

152.5 Moneyline (To Win): Kansas -450, TCU +340

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Pick ATS: TCU (+9.5)



TCU (+9.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Jayhawks have gone over the point total in four games, while Horned Frogs games have gone over six times. The two teams score 165.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 contests, while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks have a +186 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.3 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball and are giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball.

Kansas wins the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 38.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 83rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33 per outing.

Kansas hits 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Jayhawks rank 59th in college basketball by averaging 101 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 40th in college basketball, allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions.

Kansas has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (195th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (237th in college basketball).

