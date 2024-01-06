Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, TCU should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 8.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 152.5 total.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Allen Fieldhouse Line: Kansas -8.5

Kansas -8.5 Point Total: 152.5

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Pick ATS: TCU (+8.5)



TCU (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (152.5)



Kansas is 4-7-0 against the spread, while TCU's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 165.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's total. Kansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall in the last 10 games. TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 53rd in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.

Kansas records 38.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while conceding 33 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Kansas knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Jayhawks average 101 points per 100 possessions on offense (59th in college basketball), and allow 82.9 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

Kansas has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (195th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (238th in college basketball).

