Saturday's game between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) squaring off at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas is 4-7-0 against the spread this season compared to TCU's 7-6-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over. In the last 10 games, Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.

Kansas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is collecting 38.9 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33 per contest.

Kansas connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) at a 37% rate (56th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 its opponents make while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

The Jayhawks' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 58th in college basketball, and the 82.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Kansas forces 11.4 turnovers per game (237th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (196th in college basketball action).

