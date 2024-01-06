Saturday's contest features the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) clashing at Allen Fieldhouse (on January 6) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-72 win for Kansas.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Jayhawks' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Horned Frogs' games have gone over. Over the last 10 contests, Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while allowing 65.3 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.

Kansas ranks 85th in the country at 38.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 33 its opponents average.

Kansas makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37% from deep while its opponents hit 30.2% from long range.

The Jayhawks rank 58th in college basketball with 101 points scored per 100 possessions, and 40th in college basketball defensively with 82.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kansas and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Jayhawks commit 11.9 per game (196th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (237th in college basketball play).

