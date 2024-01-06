Saturday's contest between the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) and the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 based on our computer prediction, with Kansas securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas is 4-7-0 against the spread, while TCU's ATS record this season is 7-6-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Jayhawks are 4-7-0 and the Horned Frogs are 6-7-0. Over the last 10 contests, Kansas is 3-7 against the spread and 10-0 overall while TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game (scoring 79.6 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 65.3 per outing to rank 54th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential overall.

Kansas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It is grabbing 38.9 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33 per outing.

Kansas knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Jayhawks' 101 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 58th in college basketball, and the 82.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Kansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jayhawks commit 11.9 per game (196th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (237th in college basketball action).

