Saturday's game that pits the No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) against the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Allen Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kansas, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: Allen Fieldhouse

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Kansas vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas 77, TCU 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Kansas vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Kansas has a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to TCU, who is 7-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Jayhawks are 4-7-0 and the Horned Frogs are 6-7-0. In the past 10 contests, Kansas has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 10-0 overall. TCU has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big 12 Predictions

Kansas Performance Insights

The Jayhawks average 79.6 points per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 65.3 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +186 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.3 points per game.

Kansas ranks 84th in the nation at 38.9 rebounds per game. That's 5.9 more than the 33.0 its opponents average.

Kansas connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (247th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 37.0% from deep while its opponents hit 30.2% from long range.

The Jayhawks record 101.0 points per 100 possessions (59th in college basketball), while allowing 82.9 points per 100 possessions (40th in college basketball).

Kansas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Jayhawks commit 11.9 per game (196th in college basketball) and force 11.4 (238th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.